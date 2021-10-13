Racine reads 'Just Mercy' virtual events planned

RACINE — Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism will host Racine Reads Just Mercy, a series of events about the book, "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson, based on his life work battling for justice for people who live in poverty or are disfavored, accused, incarcerated or condemned.
Books are available to pick for free at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., and Mahogany Gallery & Cultural Center, 1422 Washington Ave.
The schedule (all programs 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom):
- Oct. 18 — Racine community members Carl Fields, Karl McNeil and Heather Bennett will share their experience with the criminal justice system during a virtual panel discussion.
- Nov. 1 & 3 — Book discussion.
- Nov. 15 — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professor Aubri McDonald will speak on race and criminal justice.
To participate, go to https://go.evvnt.com/896980-0.