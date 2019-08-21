{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Radio Control Airplane Club will hold an open house event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25,  at the club’s flying field located north of the intersection of Washington Avenue and West Road.

The event will include demonstrations of radio control aircraft flight and give the public the chance to ask questions. There is no cost for the public to attend.

Members from other clubs may also be participating, will be required to have AMA membership and qualified to fly.

For more information, contact Jim Litwin at 262-637-2787 or email president@racinercclub.com.

