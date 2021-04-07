Racine Public Library to reopen April 19

RACINE — The staff of the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., announced that the City of Racine Health Department and the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees has approved a gradual reopening of the library on Monday, April 19.
The opening will offer modified in-building services such as browsing, readers’ advisory, general reference, computer usage and more. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Face masks will be required for anyone over the age of 2 and social distancing will be enforced.
For more information on what you may expect during a visit, view the phased re-opening FAQ on the library website, racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq.
The library also offers these services and programs:
- Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Avenue, upon arrival, call the posted number. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.
- Call Center: Call or text, 262-636-9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help. Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info. Staff is available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.
- Parking Lot WiFi: RPL has extended its Wi-Fi coverage to the patron parking lot. If required the password for use is rpl75lake.
- Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, fax, ask questions and scan. Fifty-five minute sessions; a library card is required. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Southwest entrance by Lake Avenue (look for Curbside Internet sign). Call 262-636-9217 to make an appointment.
- Tax Forms: The 2020 state, federal, and homestead tax forms are now available for pick up at curbside. For prior years, call 262-636-9217
Children's and teen programs:
- Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.
- Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays on Facebook or Instagram. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.
- Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays on Facebook or Instagram.
- First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. Fridays on Facebook/Instagram.Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adult. Each week will feature a new story.
- Girls Who Code Club: 3 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom for girls in grades six to 12. Join a supportive group of peers and role models to change the world through computer science. Learn to code games, apps and animations. Register at racinelibrary.info.
- Teen Battle of the Books: Registration for Teen Battle of the Books is ending soon. Get your team together, read the selected books and get ready to battle.
All ages programs:
- Earth Day Reading Challenge, through April 30. Register for the challenge through Beanstack on the library website. Celebrate the Earth and the environment by reading 10 hours and completing challenges.
- April Book Bundles: A new calendar of books bundles is available on the library website. Each day bundles of books for various topics and age groups are bundled together in a bag. Check one out at curbside pickup.
Adult programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group: 1 p.m. Mondays online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information, email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.
Sign up for the RPL newsletter for news, resources and programs at racinelibrary.info.