Racine Public Library to reopen April 19

RACINE — The staff of the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., announced that the City of Racine Health Department and the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees has approved a gradual reopening of the library on Monday, April 19.

The opening will offer modified in-building services such as browsing, readers’ advisory, general reference, computer usage and more. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Face masks will be required for anyone over the age of 2 and social distancing will be enforced.

For more information on what you may expect during a visit, view the phased re-opening FAQ on the library website, racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq.

The library also offers these services and programs: