RACINE — The Racine Public Library is seeing donations for its spring book sale and vendors for lunch break at the library.

The Friends of the Racine Public Library is accepting these new or gently used items: Adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction books 10 years old or newer, music CDs in original case, DVDs and blu-rays in original case and current year popular magazines. Go to RacineLibrary.info/donation-policy.

At Lunch Break at the Library, food trucks park in the circle of Library Drive throughout the summer to sell to library visitors. This year’s lunch break runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from May 24 through Sept. 6. To participate, call 262 636-9170 by April 24. People can also email Pam.Preisler@RacineLibrary.info or Evelin.Garcia@RacineLibrary.info.