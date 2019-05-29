RACINE — The Racine Public Library will hold a summer reading kickoff bash, "A Universe of Stories," from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the library parking lot, 75 Seventh St.
Food trucks will be on site and there will be local vendors and organizations, face painting, ice cream and games for children.
The library will have giant board games, crafts, the 3-D printer and Bookmobile. Children can pick up their summer reading logs, and teens and adults can pick up their book review sheets. Readers can return their book reviews to their favorite prize basket to win. The more reviews they complete, the better chance of winning.
Visitors will be able to explore the farm at the library in the 4-H tent. They will be bringing a calf, chicks, kittens, bunnies and goats for children to learn about and play with.
Live music will be provided by Colby Millea, a local bluegrass, classic rock and Americana performer.
