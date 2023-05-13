RACINE — The Racine Public Library, Aurora Health Care and Familia Dental will host a Health and Family Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the library, 75 Seventh St.

More than 30 agencies are participating, including Fight to End Exploitation, LIFT Wisconsin, BeLEAF Survivors, Unity Racine, the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County and Workforce Development.

The fair, hosted in tandem with the renovation celebration and open house, is a day to enjoy how the library creates connections and share resources for the whole family, including health, housing and employment.

Attendees can enter free raffles to win prizes such as baby supplies, a cooking with ease basket, children’s books, canoe and kayak passes to the Root River Environmental Education Community Center, self-care supplies and gift cards. Raffle prizes will be drawn at 1 p.m. and winners must be present to win.