Racine Public Library changes its hours temporarily

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers various services and programs.
New hours have been announced for curbside pickup, Internet services and the library Call Center. The library is shifting its hours temporarily in response to patron usage. Earlier hours on Fridays and Saturdays will replace infrequently used evening hours. The library will continue to adjust as the library gradually adds to services its able to offer. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Curbside Pickup is located in the outer lobby off the circle of Library Drive. Patrons can place their holds at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.
- Mobile Curbside Pickup: Patrons can have holds placed at the bookmobile. Go to racinelibrary.info for a Bookmobile schedule.
- Call Center: Patrons with reference questions can call or text 262-636-9217 or email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info.
- Need a library card? People can now sign up for a digital library card at racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed.
- Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, ask questions and scan. Fifty-five minute sessions; a library card is required. Call 262-636-9217 to make an appointment.
- Parking Lot Wi-Fi: The library has extended its WIFI coverage to the patron parking lot. People may use their devices to connect to the library Wi-Fi from the safety of their car. If required the password for use is rpl75lake.
- Tax Forms: The 2020 state, federal, and homestead tax forms are now available for pick up at curbside. For prior years, call 262-636-9217
- Children’s and teen programs:
- Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s Facebook, Instagram or Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with the library.
- Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s Facebook/Instagram. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info.
- Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.
- Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays on Facebook or Instagram. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.
- Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays on Facebook or Instagram.
- First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. Fridays on Facebook/Instagram.Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adult. Each week will feature a new story.
All ages programs:
- Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): Through March 31. Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.
- Women’s History Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack), March 1-31, for grades 6 through adult. Participate in this challenge to learn more on how women contributions have shaped the world. Register at racinelibrary.info.
- Virtual Escape Room, March 14-20. There is a leprechaun loose in the elementary school, and participants will need to act fast. Visit racinelibrary.info to complete the challenge.
Adult programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group: 1 p.m. Mondays online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information, email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.
- “Internet Safety,” 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17, via Zoom. Register at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217
Sign up for the RPL newsletter for news, resources and programs at racinelibrary.info.