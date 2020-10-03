Racine Police adds pink to patches in support of breast cancer awareness

RACINE — Patches of the Racine Police Department will soon look a little different.

The department is participating in the Pink Patch Project, a public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and support breast cancer research organizations. Members of the Racine Police Department will be wearing uniform patches with pink outlines.

Pink patches along with shirts will be for sale at the Racine Police Department, and proceeds will be going to RAPD Officer Lina Edwardson along with cancer research facilities, officer wellness and the greater Racine community. T-shirt order forms will be available at the Racine PD drive-up.

Shirts start at $15 and patches are available for $10. For more information, visit pinkpatchproject.com.

