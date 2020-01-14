Racine park pavilions can now be reserved

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is now accepting 2020 park pavilion reservations.
Pavilions at various Racine park locations are available for use May 1-Oct. 15 and may be rented for exclusive use by private parties for a fee.
Reservations are accepted in person at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To avoid a late fee, reservations should be made a minimum of two weeks in advance of the date of use. Full payment of all rental fees is due at the time of the reservation.
To inquire about pavilion availability, rental fees and other information, visit the office or call 262-636-9131. Reservation forms and a complete listing of available park pavilions may also be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec.