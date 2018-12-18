Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will begin accepting City of Racine park pavilion reservations Monday, Jan. 7.

Racine has several park pavilions available from May 1 to Oct. 15. While all parks are open to the public for use free of charge, pavilions at various park locations may be rented for exclusive use by private parties for a fee.

Reservations are accepted in person at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., No. 127, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To avoid a late fee, reservations should be made a minimum of two weeks in advance of the date of use. Full payment of all rental fees is due at the time of the reservation.

To inquire about pavilion availability, rental fees and other information, visit the PRCS main office or call 262-636-9131. Reservation forms and a complete listing of available park pavilions may also be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec.

