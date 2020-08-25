Racine offers fall playground program

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering Fall-In to Playgrounds, a free enrichment drop-in playground program for children ages 7-14. The outdoor program will be held from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m. Monday though Thursday, Sept. 8-Oct. 22, at these locations:
- Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
- Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 21st St.
- Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
- Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
Fall-In to Playgrounds is a theme-oriented program supervised by two college student leaders who receive extensive in-service training. Playground sites provide organized group activities designed to foster lifelong 21st century skills such as team-building and strategy, communication, creative problem-solving, self-awareness, self-confidence and leadership.
In an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, PRCS will follow preventative COVID-19 safety measures developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department, and within the guidelines of both state and local recommendations. For more information, go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec or call 262-636-9131.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!