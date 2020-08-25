Racine offers fall playground program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering Fall-In to Playgrounds, a free enrichment drop-in playground program for children ages 7-14. The outdoor program will be held from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m. Monday though Thursday, Sept. 8-Oct. 22, at these locations:

Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 21st St.

Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.

Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.

Fall-In to Playgrounds is a theme-oriented program supervised by two college student leaders who receive extensive in-service training. Playground sites provide organized group activities designed to foster lifelong 21st century skills such as team-building and strategy, communication, creative problem-solving, self-awareness, self-confidence and leadership.

In an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, PRCS will follow preventative COVID-19 safety measures developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department, and within the guidelines of both state and local recommendations. For more information, go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec or call 262-636-9131.

