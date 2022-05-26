Racine Neighborhood Watch taking National Night Out registrations

RACINE — National Night Out is on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On this one night, thousands in the community will turn on their porch lights, lock their doors, come outside, celebrate neighborhood camaraderie and take a unified stand against crime.

“America’s Night Out Against Crime” is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and encourage positive law enforcement-community relationships.

For the 31st consecutive year, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. is organizing National Night Out activities throughout Racine. Event planners are encouraged to register their block and park parties, church festivals and other gatherings with Racine Neighborhood Watch. Activities often include cookouts and potluck dinners, carnival games, bouncy houses, bands, obstacle course races, movie nights and more. Events are as unique as each neighborhood area — with participants numbering from 10 to several hundred.

Racine Neighborhood Watch works with registered events and the police, fire and sheriff’s departments (and McGruff the Crime Dog) to schedule agency visits during National Night Out activities. Registered events also receive a complimentary goodie bag (while supplies last).

Registrations are due by July 1. To register an event, call 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.

