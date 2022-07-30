 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Neighborhood Watch receives grant from SC Johnson

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. has received a grant from SC Johnson to support National Night Out 2022 throughout the Racine community.

The $3,500 grant is used to assist National Night Out event coordinators in their planning, and purchase gift bag/swag giveaways and other items, especially for events located in economically diverse neighborhoods.

This is the 31st consecutive year RNW has coordinated and supported area-wide NNO block parties, neighborhood events, and other activities as community-building opportunities promoting productive community-law enforcement partnerships, crime prevention and safety. RNW continues to organize this annual event which opens the door to neighborhood unity and camaraderie by providing a welcoming atmosphere for residents to come out of their homes and get to know one another.

