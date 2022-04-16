 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine native returns home with U.S. Navy Band

Nicholas Taylor

WASHINGTON — Musician 1st Class Nicholas Taylor is coming home to Wisconsin while on tour with the United States Navy Concert Band. Wisconsin was chosen to host one of the 13 concerts spanning five states by the Concert Band during their 2022 tour, one of the Navy's signature outreach programs.

The free Concert Band performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Indian Trail High School, 6800 60th St., Kenosha.

Taylor joined the Navy Band in 2015 as a percussionist. He received his master’s degree at Juilliard, and his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. He began his percussion training with Mark Pulice in Racine at the age of 10. Taylor was the winner of the 2011 Atlanta Snare Drum Competition and the 2009 Percussive Arts Society Snare Drum Competition and was the recipient of the Walter Rosenberger Memorial Scholarship at Juilliard.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years. The band performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.

