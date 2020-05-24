Racine man publishes mystery book

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Marvin Lindberg

Current city of residence: Racine

Connection to Racine County: My wife and I moved here in 1970. Our business Loving Care Homes was located here.

Occupation: Mystery writer

Title of book and publisher: “The Case of the Missing Book,” Kindle Direct Publishing

Synopsis of book: The main character, Errol Runyon, and his daughter Julie have just attended his wife’s funeral. The experience was devastating for both of them. Errol wasn’t quite sure that he believed the doctor’s judgment that it was heart failure. Errol hired a retired police detective to see if he was mistaken. Together they attempt to prove the doctor wrong, but clues are hard to come by.

Is this your first book? No, I have written over 30 books.

Why did you write the book? I love to write fiction/mystery.

How long did it take to write the book: Six months.