Racine man publishes mystery book

Name: Marvin Lindberg
Current city of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine County: My wife and I moved here in 1970. Our business Loving Care Homes was located here.
Occupation: Mystery writer
Title of book and publisher: “The Case of the Missing Book,” Kindle Direct Publishing
Synopsis of book: The main character, Errol Runyon, and his daughter Julie have just attended his wife’s funeral. The experience was devastating for both of them. Errol wasn’t quite sure that he believed the doctor’s judgment that it was heart failure. Errol hired a retired police detective to see if he was mistaken. Together they attempt to prove the doctor wrong, but clues are hard to come by.
Is this your first book? No, I have written over 30 books.
Why did you write the book? I love to write fiction/mystery.
How long did it take to write the book: Six months.
How did you get interested in writing? I’ve always enjoyed writing, but I began taking it seriously 15 years ago.
Where is the book available at the library? Not yet, but hopefully soon.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: I am currently working on a weebly.com website that should be available around June of 2020 under mllindbergmysteries.com.
