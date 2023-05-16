RACINE — Racine Literacy Council is launching a new Family Literacy Program which will require many tutors to work with parents and children from around Racine County.

The program will take place in Racine, Burlington and Waterford. There will be some family events planned during the summer. Then, the program will formally kick off on Sept. 9.

People interested in becoming a tutor can begin by attending a new tutor orientation and training session from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3, at Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove.

RLC also has dozens of English Language Learner students eagerly awaiting tutors. The training will prepare those tutors as well.

For more information or to register, contact Laura Sumner Coon at 262-977-2871 or via email, Lsumnercoon@racineliteracy.com.