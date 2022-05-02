 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine Literacy Council offers tutor training

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., will host an informational meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, for individuals wanting to learn about becoming a volunteer tutor.

Volunteers are needed to teach English language and basic literacy skills to adults. Tutoring is done at the Racine Literacy Council with day and evening hours available.

A tutor training session will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Literacy Council. The $10 fee includes a training manual. Off-street parking is available. For more information, call the Literacy Council at 262-632-9495.

The adult tutoring program, funded in part by United Way of Racine County, has provided tutoring to adults for more than 55 years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say they've found the ideal amount of sleep for the middle aged and elderly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News