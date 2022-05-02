Racine Literacy Council offers tutor training

RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., will host an informational meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, for individuals wanting to learn about becoming a volunteer tutor.

Volunteers are needed to teach English language and basic literacy skills to adults. Tutoring is done at the Racine Literacy Council with day and evening hours available.

A tutor training session will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Literacy Council. The $10 fee includes a training manual. Off-street parking is available. For more information, call the Literacy Council at 262-632-9495.

The adult tutoring program, funded in part by United Way of Racine County, has provided tutoring to adults for more than 55 years.

