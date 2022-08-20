 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Literacy Council has new executive director

RACINE — Laura Sumner Coon, community leader and educator, has been appointed executive director of the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave.

Sumner Coon brings a wealth of nonprofit and education experience to the organization, which works to enhance the literacy skills of Racine-area adults. She was the founding executive director of the former SOAR of Racine, which ended its community service in 2017 when the board determined it had met its mission. She is also one of the founders of Spirit Music Makers of Racine Inc., a volunteer community musical group. Sumner Coon has served as a board member for various Racine nonprofit organizations.

A doctoral candidate in education policy and leadership at Marquette University, Sumner Coon holds a master of science degree in nonprofit management and leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a master of arts degree in pastoral studies from St. Francis Seminary and a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication-journalism from UW-Milwaukee.

The Racine Literacy Council has hired Sumner Coon to lead the organization in a time of renewal. The COVID-19 pandemic had the most devastating effect on the population the organization assists — Racine-area people who are more likely to be essential workers, with minimal access to the internet and computers. Sumner Coon steps into the role after the loss of former executive director Steven Mussenden, who died unexpectedly Feb. 22.

Racine Literacy Council depends on volunteer tutors to work with students who want to expand their literacy skills. People wishing to volunteer can learn more at an information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Racine Literacy Council. For more information, call Jessica Breiwick at 262-632-9495.

Laura Sumner Coon

Sumner Coon
