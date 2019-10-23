RACINE — United Way of Racine County announces a new partnership with the Racine Public Library and the City of Racine that will bring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to the library.
Racine County residents with low- to moderate-income levels will now be able to go to the library to receive free tax help and ensure that their Earned Income Tax Credits don’t go unclaimed.
The library will join Knapp Elementary School, Workforce Solutions, Julian Thomas Elementary School, Case High School and Gateway Technical College as a VITA site. Though the library typically charges for parking, the city also confirmed that parking at the library will be free on Thursdays and Fridays, when the VITA site will be at the library.
Last year, VITA volunteers helped return more than $1.125 million to Racine County taxpayers. This return was made possible by approximately 50 volunteers, and United Way of Racine County is seeking more volunteers for the 2020 tax season. No prior experience is required and training will be provided. Volunteers can work as tax preparers, greeters and Spanish/English interpreters.
To learn more or apply, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/vita-volunteer. The volunteer application deadline is Dec. 1, and tax season officially begins in January.
