RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering an Outdoor Movie Night at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in the circle off Library Drive. Patrons should visit the RPL website at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217 for the movie title. Patrons should remain in their vehicle; sound will be broadcast through the car radio. No restrooms will be available.