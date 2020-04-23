Racine library offers services during pandemic

The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these services during the Safer at Home shut down:
- Communication Call Center: Now Live! — People can text, chat or call to speak with a Racine Public Library (RPL) staff member from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., they can speak with a staff member of the Lakeshores Library System, 262-217-7631.
- Masks needed — RPL is preparing for curbside pick-up and masks are needed. Sewers who are willing to donate their time crafting library masks are needed. For CDC for patterns, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. For questions, email darcy.mohr@racinelibrary.info
- Tech help — The library building is closed but its tech team is still available to answer tech questions for tablets, phones and computers. Send email to tech.help@racinelibrary.info.
- Young Writers Program — Getting back into writing or exploring for the first time? Youth are invited to join the Young Writers Facebook Group. Every Monday, prompts are shared via Facebook, Instagram and the newsletter.
- Virtual Girls Who Code — The library's middle and high school clubs encourage girls to impact their community in a positive way through code. Participants build the skills they need to make an impact by learning to code from our online tutorials and activities that will help them build animations, games, apps and other things. Register at bit.ly/VirtualGWC2020.
- No Library Card? — Register for a digital library card at https://bit.ly/librarycardregister.
- Gales Courses: More than 365 free online classes are available with a library card. Classes led by an instructor and start every six weeks. Go to racinelibrary.info.
- Libby/Overdrive — People can download the Racine Public Library app and enjoy the Wisconsin Digital Library collection. Audiobooks and eBooks can be downloaded directly from a device. A library card is required. For help getting started, email the tech team at tech.help@racinelibrary.info.
- Every One On — Are you in need of the internet? Visit Every One On at everyoneon.org. Its mission is to provide internet to people in low-income housing.
- Student Literacy Network — RUSD students have access to all library online resources. Students can login using their student ID (without the S) and their current RUSD password.
- Visit the RPL Facebook page, Instagram and website, racinelibrary.info, for virtual programs, story times, crafts, resources, information and services.
- Sign up for the library newsletter — The library's featured programs, services and important community information is available by signing up for the library newsletter that's delivered weekly. Sign up at http://bit.ly/RPLnewsletter.
