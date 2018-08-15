SOMERS — The American Heart Association’s Racine-Kenosha Heart & Stroke Walk/5K Fun Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
This event is a 5K run and 1- and 3-mile walk around the UW-Parkside campus and is open to all ages (pets and strollers welcome). The event will feature free, heart-healthy snacks, selfie stations, health screenings and children’s activities.
The event is free and open to the public. The Heart Walk Village opens at 9 a.m. with the 5K Fun Run kicking off at 8:30 a.m., and the walk beginning at 10 a.m.
To join or start a Heart Walk team, go to www.racine-kenoshaheartwalk.org. Team members are asked to obtain donations.
Proceeds from the annual event are used for local research and educational programs surrounding heart disease and stroke. The goal of this event is to raise $125,000 to help fund local community health programs, public health screenings and CPR training in southeastern Wisconsin. For more information on the American Heart Association, go to www.heart.org.
