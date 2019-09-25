{{featured_button_text}}
Heart Walk photo

Adults and children participated in the 2018 Racine-Kenosha Heart & Stroke Walk/5K Fun Run.

SOMERS — The American Heart Association’s Racine-Kenosha Heart & Stroke Walk/5K Fun Run is set for 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus near the Student Center, 900 Wood Road. Gates open at 9 a.m.

The event is a one- and three-mile walk around the UW-Parkside campus open to all ages (pets and strollers welcome). The event will include heart-healthy snacks, selfie stations, children's activities and a dance warm-up, led by local heart transplant survivor Manny Rios.

The annual event raises thousands of dollars for local research and educational programs surrounding heart disease and stroke — the number one and number five killers of Wisconsinites. Last year, this event raised more than $30,000 to help fund funding local research studies, quality health care initiatives, community health programs and advocacy initiatives that shape public policy in southeastern Wisconsin.

To register and for more information, go to racine-kenoshaheartwalk.org.

