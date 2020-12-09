Racine is backdrop for author's first book

Name: Kathleen McDonough Mundo
Age: 51
Current town/city of residence: Chicago and Lake Geneva
Connection to Racine County: We moved to Racine when I was 6 years old. I am so proud to tell people that I grew up in Racine.
Occupation: Attorney, writer and motherof three school-aged children.
Title of book and publisher: “Badger State, A Wisconsin Memoir.”
Synopsis of book: “Badger State, A Wisconsin Memoir” is the story of an Irish Catholic family’s move from suburban Chicago to southeastern Wisconsin in the mid-1970s. The book is told through the eyes of the youngest of six siblings, and addresses economic uncertainty and disparity, as well as Midwestern education and culture within the town of Racine, Wisconsin. Badger State examines the challenges met and overcome by a family encountering change over the course of two decades. It is entertaining and moving, while evoking poignant memories of childhood.
Is this your first book? Yes.
Why did you write the book? As a trial lawyer, I’ve been writing for over 25 years. I have always wanted to write a book of some kind, and writing “Badger State” has been a great way to escape from the world of litigation, and to connect with Racine memories, and friends from the past. When I finished the manuscript, I immediately mailed it to my mom, who still lives in Racine across from North Beach Park. She read it in a day and (fortunately) told me she loved it. I felt so lucky and relieved to have her support.
How long did it take you to write the book? I started the book in 2018, but working from home during the pandemic gave me the opportunity to really focus on finishing the book and getting it published.
How did you get interested in writing? Our family used to live close to Wadewitz Elementary School. On Saturdays, I used to walk over to the school to visit the Racine Public Library’s Bookmobile. I absolutely always looked forward to it, the walk over was like a field trip for me. I just loved walking into the Bookmobile to look over the books and to pick a few for the weeks to come. It’s such a great memory and I know now that being an early reader really helped me do well in school, college and eventually, law school. Ultimately, it was my love of reading that led me to write my own book.
Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon and HenschelHaus Publishing.
Is the book available at the library? What a great idea. I hope it will be soon.
Website readers can visit for more information: badgerstatebook.com and amazon.com.
