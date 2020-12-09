Racine is backdrop for author's first book

How long did it take you to write the book? I started the book in 2018, but working from home during the pandemic gave me the opportunity to really focus on finishing the book and getting it published.

How did you get interested in writing? Our family used to live close to Wadewitz Elementary School. On Saturdays, I used to walk over to the school to visit the Racine Public Library’s Bookmobile. I absolutely always looked forward to it, the walk over was like a field trip for me. I just loved walking into the Bookmobile to look over the books and to pick a few for the weeks to come. It’s such a great memory and I know now that being an early reader really helped me do well in school, college and eventually, law school. Ultimately, it was my love of reading that led me to write my own book.

Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon and HenschelHaus Publishing.

Is the book available at the library? What a great idea. I hope it will be soon.

Website readers can visit for more information: badgerstatebook.com and amazon.com.

If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net; send letter to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or via fax at 262-631-1780.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0