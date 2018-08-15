RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition’s annual public meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, in the Great Lakes Room at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.
“Issues and Solutions in Education” is this year's topic. Its a presentation by the RIC Education Task Force regarding the history of and factors affecting education on a national, state and local level, including both challenges and innovative programs in the Racine Unified School District. In addition to the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and explore the topic as a group.
The Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) joins together 27 diverse, local faith communities by identifying and building on core spiritual values that are shared across the traditions. Working cooperatively, the group seeks to address the root causes of social justice problems and to provide leadership for new ways of thinking and acting. For more information, call 262-635-9532 or go to www.ricracine.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.