Racine Interfaith Coalition hires new organizer

RACINE — Angela Haney has been hired as the new organizer by Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC).

RIC works on issues ranging from immigration, criminal justice reform, education and racial equity. Co-Presidents Linda Boyle and Tamerin Hayward welcome Haney to the RIC team.

“I am excited to welcome Angela to the work of justice and equity at RIC,” said Boyle. “Her life experiences, drive and faith will be a great addition to the advocacy work of our organization as we continue to support our beloved community.”

Haney is a woman who embodies resilience, hard work and dedication to the craft of empowering others. A first–generation college student, Haney graduated with her associate degree in human services and six corresponding certificates in 2020 from Gateway Technical College. She is currently a student at Alverno College in the Leadership Accelerate Program. Angela has served with Public Allies Wisconsin as an ally and most recently a fellow.

“I’m excited to begin my journey at RIC as it provides me the opportunity to not only serve my community but marry together my faith and purpose,” said Haney.

