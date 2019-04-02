Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Household Hazardous Waste Collection program is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday April through October at the permanent collection site, 6200 21st St.

Residents of the Racine, Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant and Wind Point may bring harmful household chemicals to the site.

For more information, call the Racine Wastewater Utility 262-636-9550 or go to www.cityofracine.org/Programs-and-Services/Hazardous-Waste/One-Day-Collections/Main/.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments