RACINE — The Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., received a donation from SC Johnson to support various activities at the museum during the 2019-20 program year.
The $26,000 grant supports many exhibits including "Blessings to Blenders Spreading the Gospel of Modernism: Alphonso Iannelli in Racine" which is currently on display through Oct. 31 and "And it Makes a Great Christmas Gift: The History of Popeil and Ronco" which opens Aug. 2.
In addition to physical exhibits, work to prepare a new online exhibit initiative will soon be underway.
“Planned exhibits will feature a wide variety of subjects ranging from Walden School artwork to Racine County’s manufacturing history,” said Chris Paulson, museum executive director. “The grant from SC Johnson supports this programming as well as upgrades to collections management software that will greatly improve access to — and care of — the permanent collection.”
"Blessings to Blenders Spreading the Gospel of Modernism: Alphonso Iannelli in Racine," comprised of material from a private collection, focuses on Iannelli’s works in Racine, including charcoal cartoons of the stained-glass windows at St. Patrick Catholic Church, promotional designs for Horlick Malted Milk and products for Oster Manufacturing.
"And it Makes a Great Christmas Gift: The History of Popeil and Ronco" offers a lighthearted look at a familiar part of our shared national experience — the “golden age” of the infomercial. The exhibit features a wide array of “must have” products including the Pocket Fisherman and Veg-O-Matic.
The grant also supports video production for the popular Racine County Sports Hall of Fame and new interactive opportunities within exhibits with the addition of a 3D scanner and printer.
Racine Heritage Museum is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Archives & Research Center is open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. There is no admission fee.
