Racine Habitat for Humanity welcomes new executive director

RACINE — Racine Habitat for Humanity welcomes Grant Buenger as the newest executive director.
Having grown up in Racine, Buenger returns to the city for the position after a nine-year stint in Indianapolis, Indiana. He brings seven years of experience as a leader in the nonprofit realm, sharp business acumen, and a passion for the city of Racine into his role. He began his position in January.
“I’m thankful to be back in Racine and to be a part of Habitat for Humanity,” said Buenger. “I believe in what we’re doing. Homeownership allows us all the opportunity to thrive, making our community stronger.”
Grant previously worked as the cooperative director for Soma Church in Indianapolis, where he oversaw the merger of three churches, managed a $1.5 million budget, and scaled and streamlined operations. He worked as a development officer for New Life Ministries before that, where he launched large campaigns and fostered major donor relationships.
As executive director of Racine Habitat, Grant will oversee all operations, lead the staff team and expand the volunteer and donor base. Since Buenger began his role, Racine Habitat has sold two homes and secured funding for two more.
“We want to sell more homes,” says Buenger, “That’s our priority. We’re focused on doubling our impact in the next three years. In parts of Racine, only 33% of houses are owner-occupied, that’s half the national average, and we want to see that change.”
“Grant Buenger is someone who can take Racine Habitat to the next level,” says Jed Haas, Board president. “Owner-occupancy is integral to a thriving Racine, and Grant is equipped with the skills and experience we need to sell more affordable homes to families in need.”
Racine Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles and seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. Racine Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.