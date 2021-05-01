Racine Habitat for Humanity welcomes new executive director

RACINE — Racine Habitat for Humanity welcomes Grant Buenger as the newest executive director.

Having grown up in Racine, Buenger returns to the city for the position after a nine-year stint in Indianapolis, Indiana. He brings seven years of experience as a leader in the nonprofit realm, sharp business acumen, and a passion for the city of Racine into his role. He began his position in January.

“I’m thankful to be back in Racine and to be a part of Habitat for Humanity,” said Buenger. “I believe in what we’re doing. Homeownership allows us all the opportunity to thrive, making our community stronger.”

Grant previously worked as the cooperative director for Soma Church in Indianapolis, where he oversaw the merger of three churches, managed a $1.5 million budget, and scaled and streamlined operations. He worked as a development officer for New Life Ministries before that, where he launched large campaigns and fostered major donor relationships.

As executive director of Racine Habitat, Grant will oversee all operations, lead the staff team and expand the volunteer and donor base. Since Buenger began his role, Racine Habitat has sold two homes and secured funding for two more.