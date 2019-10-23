{{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — The Racine Geological Society Gem, Rock, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

Top Midwest dealers will show and sell specimens of minerals, rocks, fossils and gems. Free rock and mineral identification will be offered, as well as demonstrations on wire wrapping and making gemstone trees by club members. There will be a silent auction and hourly door prizes.

There is no admission fee. Donations are accepted for educational programs provided by the club.

