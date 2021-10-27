 Skip to main content
Racine Geological Society plans annual show
STURTEVANT — The Racine Geological Society will hold a Gem, Rock, Mineral and Jewelry Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

Top Midwest dealers will bring specimens of minerals, rocks, fossils and gems for sale. Free rock and mineral identification will be offered to the public, and there will be an hourly silent auction and demonstrations on wire wrapping. A club member will display Racine Lakeshore treasures with more than 50 different samples that can be found at local beaches.

There is no admission fee. Donations that are accepted are applied to educational programs provided by the club. For more information, call 262-989-9193 or go to facebook.com/groups/racinegeologicalsociety.

