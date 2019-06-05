RACINE — The Racine Garden Club is looking for private Racine area gardens to feature on its Summer Magic Garden Tour, an event designed to enable gardeners to share the fruits of their labor and gardening knowledge with visitors. The tour will be held July 12, 2020.
For more information, call Julie Rather, Summer Magic Garden Tour chair, at 262-456-2479.
Tour proceeds will fund Gateway horticulture student scholarships and support community projects.
