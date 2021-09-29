 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Friendship Clubhouse awarded grant from SC Johnson
0 Comments

Racine Friendship Clubhouse awarded grant from SC Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Friendship Clubhouse, 2000 17th St., received a $3,000 grant from SC Johnson which qualifies them to be a diamond sponsor for RFC's online auction 2021 fundraiser.

The grant will be used to support the work of RFC, a day-program which has been empowering adults living with mental illness in the Racine community for more than 20 years. It provides social support and self-directed programming that helps members achieve their social, educational and vocational goals.

To learn more about RFC and participate in the online auction Oct. 18-22, go to racineclubhouse.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Women say emotional challenges related to childbirth are harder than giving birth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News