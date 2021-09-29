Racine Friendship Clubhouse awarded grant from SC Johnson

RACINE — Racine Friendship Clubhouse, 2000 17th St., received a $3,000 grant from SC Johnson which qualifies them to be a diamond sponsor for RFC's online auction 2021 fundraiser.
The grant will be used to support the work of RFC, a day-program which has been empowering adults living with mental illness in the Racine community for more than 20 years. It provides social support and self-directed programming that helps members achieve their social, educational and vocational goals.
To learn more about RFC and participate in the online auction Oct. 18-22, go to racineclubhouse.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!