RACINE — Racine Fire Bells Inc. is celebrating its 70th anniversary of service to southeastern Wisconsin.
The Fire Bells mission is to preserve firefighting history by maintaining the newly renovated Firehouse 3 Museum and provide fire service support through emergency rehab operations in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties by providing food, beverages and temporary shelter from the environment during a fire for firefighters and fire victims alike.
As part of the anniversary celebration, the members of the club hosted the 66th annual International Fire Buff Associates (IFBA) Convention Aug. 19-22 in Mount Pleasant. Attendees represented 23 states, Washington, Canada and Switzerland. The opening events of the convention included the display of 14 privately owned antique fire trucks, and a rotating fire apparatus display featuring the City of Racine, South Shore and Caledonia fire departments. During the course of the week, visiting firefighters and fire departments supported IFBA members as they toured area fire departments, Pierce Manufacturing Plant (fire apparatus manufacturers) and Lambeau Field.
The convention concluded with a banquet Aug. 22.
The Ira Rubin Firefighter of the Year Award was presented to members of the Racine Fire Department for their concerted effort to facilitate the accreditation of the fire department as a Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) accredited organization.
Receiving the honor of Firefighter of the Year award as a “team effort” were Battalion Chief Paul Madden, Division Chief Mark Polzin, Division Chief Mark Villalpando, Lt. Brian Phillips, accreditation manager Brian Wolf, Pvt. Brian Turczynski and executive assistant Angela Johnson.
For more information about becoming a member of the Racine Fire Bells, go to www.racinefirebells.org.
