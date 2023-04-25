MOUNT PLEASANT — The Image Management Family YMCA is offering summer camp from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 12-Aug. 18.

Camps offer opportunities for youth to explore the outdoors, meet new friends and discover new interests. They provide structure and guidance, educational opportunities, social skills and a sense of independence for youth.

Day camps are based at the Image Management Family YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, and School Yard Park in Union Grove.

For more information, visit a YMCA branch, call 262-634-1994 or go to ymcaracine.org.