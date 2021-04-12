Racine Dominicans holding free virtual 'Diversity, Inclusion, Privilege' interactive training

RACINE — A virtual "Diversity, Inclusion, Privilege" interactive training, the next event in the Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism Series, is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17.

Award-winning trainer Santo Carfora will use a variety of tools with participants to help them to engage in conversations about inclusion and exclusion. Personal stories are encouraged through small and large group discussions. Interactive privilege exercises will be used to give participants a greater awareness and understanding of white privilege. Participants are also given an opportunity to experience how they are in fact building bridges to share their privileges.