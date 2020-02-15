Racine Dominican Sisters celebrate Jubilee

RACINE — Nine Racine Dominican sisters celebrated special anniversaries in ministry in the summer of 2019. The Dominican community honored these women June 23 who together have served Racine and other communities in Wisconsin and beyond for a total of 505 years. Jubilarians include:

Celebrating 75 years

Sister Rita Martin (Louis Mary) — Martin was born in Fowler, Mich., and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Dominican College in Racine and a master’s degree from Webster College in St. Louis, Mo. She taught and also served as principal at elementary schools around Wisconsin and Michigan for over 30 years, including St. Rita, Holy Trinity and St. Mary. Martin then served in pastoral ministry and human resources at Boysville in Clinton, Mich. Since 1999, she has lived at the Siena Center in Racine, the Dominican motherhouse, volunteering in the Senior Companion Program and serving her community in various ways.

Celebrating 70 years