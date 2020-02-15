Racine Dominican Sisters celebrate Jubilee

RACINE — Nine Racine Dominican sisters celebrated special anniversaries in ministry in the summer of 2019. The Dominican community honored these women June 23 who together have served Racine and other communities in Wisconsin and beyond for a total of 505 years. Jubilarians include:
Celebrating 75 years
Sister Rita Martin (Louis Mary) — Martin was born in Fowler, Mich., and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Dominican College in Racine and a master’s degree from Webster College in St. Louis, Mo. She taught and also served as principal at elementary schools around Wisconsin and Michigan for over 30 years, including St. Rita, Holy Trinity and St. Mary. Martin then served in pastoral ministry and human resources at Boysville in Clinton, Mich. Since 1999, she has lived at the Siena Center in Racine, the Dominican motherhouse, volunteering in the Senior Companion Program and serving her community in various ways.
Celebrating 70 years
Sister Evelyn Lins (Elizabeth) — Lins was born near Plain, Wis., and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Dominican College in Racine and a master’s degree from St. Xavier College in Chicago. She taught elementary grades and served as principal in schools around Wisconsin for 28 years. Lins then served as the coordinator of Siena Center, as the first director of Bethany Apartments domestic abuse shelter and as president of her community. For the past 12 years, she has volunteered in the Siena Retreat Program and tutored ESL students. She lives at the Siena Center.
Celebrating 60 years
Sister Joann Blomme (Marilyn) — Blomme was born in Detroit, Mich., and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Dominican College in Racine and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She taught elementary grades in Wisconsin schools for 16 years, including St. Edward, St. Rose, St. Mary (where she also served as principal), Stephen Bull and Wind Point Elementary. Blomme then served as a counselor in Tutwiler, Miss., for 30 years before returning to Racine in 2017. She lives at the Siena Center and volunteers for her community in several capacities.
Sister Beverly Hebel (Pius) — Hebel was born in Green Bay and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Dominican College in Racine. She taught elementary schools around Wisconsin, including Holy Name, Sacred Heart and St. Rita. Since 1980, Hebel has lived in Racine, serving the Dominicans as print services manager, switchboard operator and in many other areas of community service. She lives at the Siena Center.
Sister Adele Karwacki — Karwacki was born in Detroit, Mich., and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Dominican College in Racine and a master’s degree from Notre Dame University. She taught elementary grades and served as principal and high school guidance counselor in Wisconsin and Michigan for over 40 years, including St. Patrick, St. Rose, St. Lucy and St. Rita. Karwacki then served as an ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) teacher for 10 years before returning to Racine. She lives at the Siena Center.
Sister Patricia McCormick (Brian) — McCormick was born in Appleton and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Dominican College in Racine, a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a doctorate from the University of Cincinnati. She taught elementary grades and served as principal in Wisconsin schools for over 20 years, including St. Patrick and St. Rita. She then became a staff development consultant for the Green Bay diocese. McCormick lives in Green Bay, serving in ecumenical outreach and in spiritual enrichment for seniors.
Celebrating 40 years
Sister Helen Harry — Harry was born in Milwaukee and earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in Shreveport and graduate credits from Aquinas Institute in St. Louis. She served as a chaplain and in pastoral care at St. Francis Hospital in Monroe, La., the Milwaukee Catholic Home in Milwaukee, St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, All Saints Homecare and Hospice in Racine and St. Joseph’s Home for the aged in West Allis. She has retired from full-time work at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital Milwaukee but continues to work there as a pool chaplain.
Sister Maryann McMahon — McMahon was born in Racine and earned bachelor’s degrees in medical technology and nursing from Marquette University and master’s degrees in nursing and as a family nurse practitioner from UW-Oshkosh. She has served as director of the Sisters’ Infirmary, a nurse practitioner, director of new membership for her community, director of Siena Center health services, HOPES Center executive director, vice president and currently president of the Racine Dominicans. McMahon lives in Racine.
Sister Diane Poplawski — Poplawski was born in Racine and earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee and a master’s degree from Loyola University, Chicago. She served in community outreach on the Oneida Indian Reservation and as vocation director for her Racine Dominican community. For 15 years, Sister Diane was the executive director of the National Coalition for Church Vocations in Chicago before returning to Racine. Since 2012, she has served the Siena Retreat Center, first in the development office and since last year as associate director of administration. She lives in Racine.