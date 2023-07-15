CALEDONIA — Thirteen Racine Dominican sisters celebrated milestone anniversaries in ministry in June.
The Dominican community celebrated these women June 25 who together have served Racine and other communities in Wisconsin and beyond in a special jubilee Mass at the Siena Center. The jubilarians include:
Celebrating 85 years
- Sister Gertrude “Ambrose” Geigle of the Siena Cetner was born in Kaukauna. She received a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College in DePere, and master’s degrees from St. Xavier College in Chicago and Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich. She was a teacher and principal for more than 40 years in Michigan and Wisconsin, including St. Patrick and St. Rose schools in Racine and St. Louis School in Caledonia. Geigle was also in religious formation and parish ministry for many years.
People are also reading…
Celebrating 75 years
- Sister Virgine Lawinger of Germantown was born in Mineral Point. She has a bachelor’s degree from Barat College and a master’s degree from Notre Dame University. She was a teacher and principal for more than 20 years in schools in Michigan and Wisconsin, including St. Edward School. Lawinger also worked as a business manager and school administrator at schools in Milwaukee and as a justice and peace advocate.
Celebrating 70 years
- Sister Bernadine Schellinger of the Siena Center was born in Fond du Lac. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a master’s degree from University of North Carolina. She was a teacher for nearly 30 years in Wisconsin, including St. Rita, Holy Trinity and St. Catherine’s High schools. After she retired from teaching she took on administrative roles for the sisters.
- Sister Stephanie Seversin of the Siena Center was born in Madison. She took certificate courses in Food Service at Dominican College and Kenosha Technical Institute, and received a Dietary Administration Certificate from St. Louis University. Seversin worked in dietary and support services for nearly 25 years in Wisconsin. She was also an administrative assistant and receptionist at Maresh-Meredith and Siena.
- Sister Marian “Marguerite” Diedrick of the Siena Center was born in Little Chute. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College. Diedrick was a teacher for more than 30 years in Michigan and Wisconsin, including Holy Trinity and St. Edward in Racine. After retiring from teaching she coordinated services for the sisters at Siena Center.
- Sister Mary “Joel” Vosters of the Siena Center was born in Little Chute. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a religious education certificate from Mundelein College. She was a teacher in Wisconsin and Michigan for nearly 20 years. Vosters then moved into pastoral ministry at parishes in Wisconsin and Kentucky, and then assisted in the health care center for the sisters.
- Sister Chris “Dorothea” Blommel of the Siena Center is a Racine native. She worked in dietary and housekeeping ministry for more than nearly 45 years in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Nebraska, including St. Catherine’s Convent in Racine. Blommel transitioned to a physical therapy assistant, and after retirement became a volunteer for the Senior Companion Program.
- Sister Ruth Schaaf of the Siena Center was born in Dodgeville. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College, a master’s degree from Mundelein College and an LPN degree from Southwest Technical College. Schaaf was a teacher for nearly 20 years and worked in religious education for more than 20 years in Wisconsin, Illinois, New Mexico and Colorado, including St. Rita and St. Joseph schools. Schaaf also worked in nursing for the sisters.
- Sister Rosalie Lauer of Racine was born in Detroit, Mich. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College. She was a teacher for nearly 60 years, including St. Mary and St. Joseph schools, and 35 years of teaching at St. Edward. After retiring from teaching she became a health care advocate for her fellow sisters.
Celebrating 60 years
- Sister Carol Runde of Racine was born in Davenport, Iowa. She received an LPN degree from Kenosha Vocational School and a PGPN from Baylor University. She worked as a nurse in Wisconsin and Nebraska, including at the St. Catherine’s Convent. After she retired she was a volunteer for Senior Companion Program.
- Sister Agnes “Mary Emil” Johnson of Racine was born in Richland Center. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a RN degree from Deaconess Hospital. Johnson worked in healthcare for more than 40 years before becoming a part of the Leadership Team of the Racine Dominicans. She is currently serving as a vice president.
- Sister Frances Hoffman of DeForest was born in Madison. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. She was a teacher for over 25 years at schools throughout Wisconsin. Hoffman then began working as a circulation assistant in her local library and as a community volunteer.
Celebrating 15 yearsSister Chris Broslavick of Racine was born in Stambaugh, Mich, received a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich., a master’s degree from Siena Heights College in Adrian, Mich., and an EdS from Northern Michigan University. Broslavick has worked as the coordinator for Racine Dominican Mission Partners and she is currently serving as a vice president of the Racine Dominicans.