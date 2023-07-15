The Dominican community celebrated these women June 25 who together have served Racine and other communities in Wisconsin and beyond in a special jubilee Mass at the Siena Center. The jubilarians include:

Celebrating 15 yearsSister Chris Broslavick of Racine was born in Stambaugh, Mich, received a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich., a master’s degree from Siena Heights College in Adrian, Mich., and an EdS from Northern Michigan University. Broslavick has worked as the coordinator for Racine Dominican Mission Partners and she is currently serving as a vice president of the Racine Dominicans.