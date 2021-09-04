Racine Dominican sisters celebrate Jubilee

CALEDONIA — Twelve Racine Dominican sisters recently celebrated milestone anniversaries in ministry at Siena.
On Aug. 8 during a Jubilee Celebration, the Dominican community honored these women who together have served Racine and other communities in Wisconsin and beyond. Jubilarians include:
80 years
Sister Esther Szambelan (John Bosco) of Siena was born in Detroit, Mich. She earned her bachelor’s degrees from the University of Montreal, Canada and Dominican College in Racine, and a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Szambelan taught at elementary schools throughout Wisconsin for more than 32 years, including being a teacher and principal at St. Rita. She also taught at several schools in Michigan. Szambelan loves music, and was an organist, musician and choir director at several parishes in Wisconsin and Michigan. She also taught music lessons in Racine for many years and lives at Siena in Caledonia.
75 years
Sister Dorothy Ann Greiber (Mary Myron) of Siena was born in Roxbury, Wis. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a master’s degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. She taught in schools for more than 36 years, including Racine Catholic schools St. Rose, Sacred Heart, St. Louis, St. Edward and St. Joseph. In addition to teaching, she was also principal at St. Louis and St. Joseph. After her teaching ministry, Greiber was a social worker for the St. Catherine Infirmary and taught English as a second language. She lives at Siena.
Celebrating 70 years
Sister Jeanne Burg (Mary De Montfort) of Siena was born in Monches, Wis. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a master’s degree from St. Mary’s in Xavier, Kan. Burg was a teacher for more than 27 years in schools throughout Wisconsin, including Holy Name, St. Joseph, and S. Rita in Racine and St. Sebastian in Sturtevant. She was also the principal at St. Rita for 12 years. Burg then moved into ministry in Idaho, Nevada and Utah, where she worked with Spanish-speaking people in those areas. She helped to start a parish in Idaho, and she founded Mission San Felipe, where she ministered to first generation Mexican Americans.
Sister Therese Van Thull (Marie Antone) of Siena was born in Kimberly. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton in Ohio. Van Thull was a teacher for more than 52 years at schools throughout Wisconsin, including St. Charles in Burlington and St. Rose in Racine, and later in her teaching career she taught at schools in Milwaukee. She was also a principal and co-principal at schools in Wisconsin and Michigan. Van Thull was also taught English as a second Language and is a justice and peace advocate.
Sister Margaret Hild (Leonarda) of Siena was born in Detroit, Mich., and earned a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College in Racine. She was a teacher for more than 40 years at schools in Michigan and Wisconsin, including St. Rita and St. Edward in Racine. Hild was also a principal St. Edward. After teaching, she worked at Bethany Apartments, a Dominican sponsored ministry, as a secretary and coordinator of the outreach program. She also worked at the switchboard at Siena and served as a secretary to the community.
60 years
Sister Dolores Catanach (Carmelita) of Racine was born in Santa Fe, N.M. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and received a teaching certification for learning disabilities from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Catanach taught in schools throughout Wisconsin for more than 35 years, including Holy Name and St. Edward in Racine. She then began her work as a learning disabilities teacher, serving at Lincoln, Roosevelt, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell Schools. After teaching, she joined the staff at Siena Retreat Center, serving as arrangement coordinator.
Sister Carol Wester (Charles Marie) of Siena was born in Milwaukee. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College, a master’s degree from the University of Oregon-Eugene and a J.D. from Marquette University in Milwaukee. She began her teaching ministry at schools in Wisconsin, including St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. Wester attended law school and worked as an attorney before returning to St. Catherine’s to become principal. She has served on the executive leadership of the Racine Dominicans and was the executive director of NATRI (National Association of Treasurers of Religious Communities) in Maryland. She then returned to Racine to join the leadership team at two of the Dominican sponsored ministries, as assistant director of Bethany Apartments and as co-director of the HOPES Center.
Sister Mary Ann Pevas (S. Maris Stella) of Racine was born in Marion, Indiana. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College, master’s degrees from Manhattan College in New York and the University of Notre Dame, as well as a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Notre Dame. She began her ministry by teaching at Nativity High School in Detroit, St. Catherine’s High in Racine and was also the religious education director at St. Patrick’s Parish in Racine. After she received her PhD, Pevas was a professor at Winona State University for 25 years. She also served on the Racine Dominican Leadership team. After spending a sabbatical in the Middle East after 9/11, Pevas continued to return to the area to teach. Today, she continues to teach English live online to persons in Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Iran. In addition, her ministry focuses on the congregation’s various committees and its organizational structure.
S. Germaine Hietpas (S. Jordana) of Francis House in South Milwaukee was born in Van den Broeck, Wis. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College, a clinical pastoral education (CPE) certification from St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, a master’s degree from Sacred Heart of Theology in Hales Corners and a master of professional studies from Loyola University in Chicago. She began her ministry as a teacher, working at Wisconsin schools for more than 21 years, including St. Rose and St. Joseph in Racine. After teaching, Hietpas began her work in hospital ministry and was a certified chaplain at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha and St. Elisabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was also the coordinator of life transitions for her fellow sisters at Siena.
50 years
Sister Shirley Kubat (Shirley Ann) of Siena was born in Morristown, Minn., and received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College. She taught in schools in New Mexico and Wisconsin for more than 15 years, including St. Rita School in Racine. She was also the director of an English as a second Language (ELS) program in Utah. After teaching, Kubat worked in administration at the Holy Family Services Birth Center in Weslaco, Texas, and then returned to Racine to work in finance for the sisters. Currently she serves as archivist for the Racine Dominicans.
40 years
Sister Patricia (Pat) Mapes of Racine was born in Lansing, Mich. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UW-Milwaukee, a master’s degree in educational leadership from UW-Madison and a master’s in educational psychology from the UW-Milwaukee. Mapes began her ministry teaching at Catholic schools in Wisconsin and Montana for more than 20 years. She was also principal at Immaculate Conception in Milwaukee and worked in the guidance department and on the faculty at St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. After teaching, Mapes moved back to Siena and was the house coordinator for the sisters. She has spent the last several years in volunteer ministry in Grand Rapids.
25 years
Sister Gayle Bogdanowitz of Siena was born in Perth Amboy, N.J. She received a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State in Baton Rouge and a master’s degree from the Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners. Her ministry work has centered around the arts, specifically in pottery. Bogdanowitz was a teacher of pottery arts in Kenosha and Appleton for many years before returning to Racine. Her style of pottery has evolved, and she currently focuses on liturgical ware, sculpting and mixed media pieces.