RACINE — The Racine Diaper Ministry was founded in April 2017 to help eliminate diaper need for Racine County's community by distributing diapers to low-income families.
The lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy remains a serious and pervasive issue that impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of U.S. children and families. A new nationwide study conducted by the National Diaper Bank Network and Huggies reveals that more than one in three surveyed families — including parents and other household members — reported struggling with diaper need in 2017, with the average household in need falling 19 diapers short each month.
In the first year distributing diapers, the ministry handed out more than 4,340 diapers to 226 babies and toddlers, and in the second year more than 6,350 diapers to 332 babies and toddlers.
The Racine Diaper Ministry is located at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday. They distribute 20 diapers or 10 pull-ups per child every two weeks in limited quantities. It offers diapers in sizes from newborn to size 7 and pull-ups in 2T through 5T. People receiving diapers on the first visit need to show the child's birth certificate, confirmation of current address such as a utility bill and a photo ID.
For more information about the ministry, call 262-639-2441. Donations are accepted. Checks can be made payable to North Pointe UMC with Diaper Ministry in the memo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.