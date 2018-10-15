RACINE — The Racine Curling Club has scheduled its annual fall Open House/Learn-2-Curl program for three times at the end of the month.
The programs are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and, for women only, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. All take place at the club's facility at 1914 Melvin Ave.
Those attending will learn about the sport and play a short game if time allows. Those preregistering for the open houses will be given the priority for instruction, but walk-ins on the days of the open houses are welcome.
Those wanting to try their hand at the sport are encouraged to wear warm athletic wear (not jeans) and clean athletic shoes.
To preregister, go to https://racinecurlingclub.com. For more information, email: learn2curl@racinecurlingclub.com.
