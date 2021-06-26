Racine Curling Club enters parade for first time

RACINE — For the first time, the Racine Curling Club is entering a float into Racine Fourth Fest’s parade. The float, with the theme, “Don’t Take Freedom for Granite,” will feature oversized paper mâché curling stones typically made of granite with oversized curling brooms and a mock sheet of curling ice.
Building a float in Racine’s Fourth Fest is a fun way for members to bond and get back into the spirit of curling after a yearlong pandemic hiatus, as well as a creative way to publicize the club and attract new members.
“We decided to enter this year because the 2021-22 season will include the 2022 Olympics,” says Club President Gail Armstrong. “We want everyone to know that if you want to try curling, you can do it right here in Racine.”
The Racine Curling Club, founded in 1954, has more than 100 members ranging in age from 12 to 89. The club originally played on outdoor ice at Horlick Field and the Root River before it built its clubhouse on the north side of Racine in 1966 at 1914 Melvin Ave. The clubhouse was expanded in 1993 to accommodate more members and guests. It’s an all-volunteer run club including ice prep, facility maintenance and event planning. And, it’s the only indoor ice rink in Racine County.
During its October to April season, the club offers leagues seven days a week for all ages and curling skill.
“It’s a lifetime team sport,“ says Armstrong. “It is a very social sport that makes room for everyone to play.”
The game of curling originated in Scotland in the 16th century. Teams of four players compete to slide 40-pound granite discs — called stones — across a 150-foot sheet of ice and into a series of concentric circles, called the house. As the stones glide along the ice, players use curling brooms to melt the ice to make the stone move faster and curl (curve). A match is either 8 or 11 ends, which are like innings in baseball. At the conclusion of each end, the team with the stones closest to the center of the house earns points.
Curling is known for its camaraderie and good sportsmanship. Players offer encouragement and praise to other players, no matter if they are on their own team or the opposing one. A beloved tradition is the after-match bonspiel of convivial conversation.
Anyone interested in curling can go to the club’s website, racinecurlingclub.com, to sign up for emails to get notified of league registration. People can also find the club on Facebook.
“One can join as a single or with friends,” says Armstrong. “The club works to be sure that everyone is assigned to a team and to provide a fun experience for all.”