Racine Curling Club enters parade for first time

“It’s a lifetime team sport,“ says Armstrong. “It is a very social sport that makes room for everyone to play.”

The game of curling originated in Scotland in the 16th century. Teams of four players compete to slide 40-pound granite discs — called stones — across a 150-foot sheet of ice and into a series of concentric circles, called the house. As the stones glide along the ice, players use curling brooms to melt the ice to make the stone move faster and curl (curve). A match is either 8 or 11 ends, which are like innings in baseball. At the conclusion of each end, the team with the stones closest to the center of the house earns points.

Curling is known for its camaraderie and good sportsmanship. Players offer encouragement and praise to other players, no matter if they are on their own team or the opposing one. A beloved tradition is the after-match bonspiel of convivial conversation.

Anyone interested in curling can go to the club’s website, racinecurlingclub.com, to sign up for emails to get notified of league registration. People can also find the club on Facebook.

“One can join as a single or with friends,” says Armstrong. “The club works to be sure that everyone is assigned to a team and to provide a fun experience for all.”

