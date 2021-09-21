Racine County tree sale promotes conservation and environmental stewardship

RACINE COUNTY — For the 39th year, the Racine County Land Conservation Division is offering the public an opportunity to purchase 2- to 3-year-old tree seedlings.
These bare-root seedlings, which are 12 to 18 inches high and sold in bundles of 25, include a variety of pines, spruces, shrubs and hardwoods. Prairie seed mix, wildflower seeds, fertilizer and water gel are also available.
Purchases can be made online at
racinecounty.com/TreeProgram. The deadline to order is Friday, Feb. 25.
Supply is limited, so those interested are encouraged to order as soon as possible. Racine County residency is not required to participate.
Seedlings can be picked up at the Racine County Fairgrounds in mid-April; a specific date and time will be sent via mail. No trees will be delivered or shipped to customers’ homes, and all purchases are non-refundable.
The Land Conservation Office has annually provided low-cost tree seedlings to promote conservation and environmental stewardship throughout Racine County. For additional information or questions, please contact Chad Sampson, Racine County conservationist, at 262-886-8440 or
chad.sampson@racinecounty.com.
Crews work to remove this tree that rests against the house at 4541 22nd St., a result of a severe weather that rolled through the area Tuesday night.
Video by Dan Truttschel
WATCH NOW: Photos and video show damage from Tuesday night's storms
Tree toppled on car
A large tree rests atop a car on 44th Avenue and Sixth Street Wednesday morning. Trees, limbs and wires were down throughout Kenosha County following Tuesday night’s storms.
SUSAN SHEMANSKE, submitted photo
Storm Damage
Audrey Finnigan inspects the damage to her porch. During the storm, tree branches damaged her roof and porch fence at her home in the 4200 block of 18th Avenue, but no one was injured.
Joe States, Kenosha News
Lightning from Tuesday, Aug. 10 storm
Dramatic lightning flashed across the sky during Tuesday night’s storms.
GARRETT DEVOE, submitted photo
Hanging branch
A broken branch rests in some wires at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 46th Street on Wednesday, a result of Tuesday night's storms.
SUSAN SHEMANSKE, submitted photo
Uprooted tree
Many trees in the area were uprooted by high winds in Tuesday night's storms, including this one just off Kennedy Drive.
SUSAN SHEMANSKE, submitted photo
Wires down after Tuesday's storm
House damage is evident and wires were down Wednesday at this home at Washington Road and Sixth Avenue following Tuesday night's storm. Resident Virgil warner of Kenosha said damage from the storm ripped out the electrical meter box from the wall as the tree fell on the power lines.
SUSAN SHEMANSKE, submitted photo
Aug. 10 storm damage
A large tree limb rests Wednesday across the lawn of a home in the 7700 block of Sixth Avenue after cracking off during Tuesday night’s storms.
HEATHER POYNER, Kenosha News
Storm damage at Union Park
People confer Wednesday at Union Park at 46th Street and Seventh Avenue about the storm damage from Tuesday night’s storms.
SUSAN SHEMANSKE, submitted photo
Storm Damage
A branch took out the porch fence of Audrey Finnigan’s home in the 4200 block of 18th Avenue during Tuesday’s storm. Another falling branch damaged the roof.
Joe States, Kenosha News
Storm damage
Workers begin removing a tree knocked over by Tuesday's storm on 39th Street and 19th Avenue.
Joe States, Kenosha News
Kenosha
The severe weather that rolled through the area Tuesday night left a number of trees down throughout the City of Kenosha, including this one at 4541 22nd St. The storm also snapped a power pole, and both rendered the home uninhabitable, according to the homeowner, who declined to provide his name. Crews were at the scene Wednesday morning to attempt to remove the tree that rested on the home.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, Lee Newspapers
Kenosha
This large tree rests on a house in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue in Kenosha following severe weather that rolled through the area Tuesday night.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, Lee Newspapers
Kenosha
This downed tree blocks the road at the side of the Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave., Kenosha, a result of severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area Tuesday night.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, Lee Newspapers
Tree down on 60th Avenue
Severe storms that rolled through the area Tuesday night left a number of trees down throughout the City of Kenosha, including this one on 60th Avenue.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, Kenosha News
Deck damaged
Salem Lakes Village Trustee Bill Hopkins shared this photo of damage to his deck from Tuesday night’s storm.
Bill Hopkins, submitted photo
Ominous skies
The skies over Lance Middle School looked ominous Monday night, Aug. 10, 2021, as the storm rolled in from the west. The photo was taken at 7:18 p.m..
JIMMY JONES, submitted photo
