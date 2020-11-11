Racine County to benefit from grant

MADISON — The Economic Justice Institute Inc.’s LIFT Dane initiative received a Community Impact Grant Award from the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

With its innovative technology, LIFT Dane’s Legal Tune Up app will advance health equity and improve health and well-being throughout Wisconsin.

LIFT Dane will receive a grant of $1 million over five years that will support expansion, first to Racine County and then across Wisconsin. With strong community-academic partnerships in both Dane County and Racine County, LIFT Dane is focused on improving employment, economic stability and access to care through its easy-to-use mobile app. The Legal Tune Up app is designed to improve health outcomes by addressing legal problems that influence health and well-being over the course of a lifetime.