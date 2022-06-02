 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County seeking foster parents

RACINE — Racine County Foster Care is hosting a series of informational sessions to educate community members about becoming foster parents in hopes they will “take the plunge” and become a foster parent this summer.

“This is an opportunity for community members to learn about the rewarding, life-changing experience that is becoming a foster parent,” said Jessica Scheeler, Racine County foster parent recruiter.

Seven sessions have been scheduled in June at the four county community aquatic centers. Dates and locations are:

  • June 6 — Noon at YMCA Sealed Air, 801 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
  • June 11 and 25— 10 a.m. at Burlington Community Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda St., Burlington
  • June 15 — 5:30 p.m. at SC Johnson Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., Racine
  • June 17 — 1 p.m. at RUSD Aquatic Center, 7565 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
  • June 22 — 10 a.m. at SC Johnson Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., Racine
  • June 30 — 10 a.m. at RUSD Aquatic Center, 7565 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

People who attend an information session will receive a free day pass to one of Racine County’s community aquatic centers. Current foster parents who refer a friend that attends a session will be entered into a raffle to win a family season pass.

To learn more, contact Jessica Scheeler at jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com or call 262-638-6595.

