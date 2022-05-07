 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County recognizes May as National Foster Care Month

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave signed a proclamation recognizing May as Foster Care Month and acknowledging the pivotal role of foster parents and families in supporting area children in need of a safe and loving environment.

“I would like to thank Racine County’s many amazing foster parents and families,” said Delagrave. “Let’s take this month to celebrate these heroes and rededicate ourselves to keeping our youth home in Racine County.”

Racine County currently has 120 children and youth in foster care and 70 foster families.

The need for foster parents and families remains. Without local foster parents and families, children may have to be relocated outside Racine County. Separating kids from their friends, school and community can further traumatize a child in foster care. The county’s efforts to reduce out-of-home placements have made a significant impact. Since 2018, the number of foster care youth placed outside Racine County has decreased from 100 to 30.

Now Racine County needs the community’s help to keep them home. And here’s why:

  • Settling into a foster family is less traumatic.
  • Likelihood of staying with siblings is increased.
  • Emotional and mental wellbeing is more stable.
  • Success in school, activities and relationships is increased.
  • More likely to be reunified with their birth families.

To learn more about foster care or Racine County’s Keep Them Home campaign, visit RacineCounty.com/FosterCare or call 262-638-6356. People can follow Racine County Foster Care on Facebook.

