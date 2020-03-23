Racine County parks, trails to remain open; golf courses, dog park, playgrounds to remain closed (copy)

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County officials Tuesday afternoon provided new guidelines on the use of county parks, trails and campgrounds in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and rapidly changing conditions and directives.

All Racine County parks and trails will remain open for public use at this time, while campgrounds, dog parks, playgrounds and golf courses will remain closed.

The health and safety of visitors, residents, volunteers and staff are of the utmost importance. Anyone visiting parks must maintain social distancing of at least six feet and shall not congregate in groups larger than 10 people.

In addition, people who are sick should stay home and not visit parks. Note that dogs are not permitted in Racine County parks or on county park trails.

To protect public health and effective immediately: