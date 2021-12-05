 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine County hosting donation drive to benefit Waukesha community

  • 0

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is hosting a donation drive to benefit the Waukesha community after its Christmas parade tragedy on Nov. 21.

Proceeds from the donation drive will be given to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which supports victims and families of the incident. The United For Waukesha fund is an effort between Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson shares the latest from the investigation into the incident in which a driver plowed through the city's Christmas parade Sunday evening.

The county is accepting donations via PayPal, which can be accessed at www.bit.ly/3DrCEKc. The donation drive will end on Dec. 20.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News