Racine County hosting donation drive to benefit Waukesha community

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is hosting a donation drive to benefit the Waukesha community after its Christmas parade tragedy on Nov. 21.
Proceeds from the donation drive will be given to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which supports victims and families of the incident. The United For Waukesha fund is an effort between Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.
The county is accepting donations via PayPal, which can be accessed at www.bit.ly/3DrCEKc. The donation drive will end on Dec. 20.
Watch now: Bystanders looked on in horror as car plowed through parade (Warning: graphic content)
