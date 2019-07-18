YORKVILLE — The 97th annual Racine County Fair will be held Wednesday through Sunday, July 24-28, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. (one-quarter mile west of highways 11 and 45).
Opening Day on Wednesday, July 24, features crowning of Little King/Little Queen at 2:30 p.m., Goats on Parade at 3 p.m. and crowning of the Fairest of the Fair at 4:30 p.m. Five contestants are vying for the title of Racine County Fairest of the Fair. They are Rachel Wenman, Jennifer Hinkel, Isabella Nelson, Krystle Henningfeld and Jessica Noble.
There will be judging of various animals and exhibits both in the Junior Department as well as the Open Class Division. The truck and tractor pull takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand. Fair Idol semi finals take place at center stage at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 25, is Children’s Day with special midway promotions, kiddie tractor pull and games and entertainment for children. The grandstand will again feature the Pro National All-Star TT Dirt Race and Pyro Show at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 26, features the antique tractor parade at 5:30 p.m. and Truck and Tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. The Steve Meisner Polka Band will perform in the activity building at 2 p.m. Fair Idol finals will be held at 7 p.m. at center stage.
Entertainment
Saturday, July 27, features the livestock auction at 9:30 a.m. Country Music Artist Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. will perform on the grandstand at 8 p.m. Grandstand seating is $10 and track seating is $20 (bring a chair for track seating). Limited VIP reserved track spot is available for $40. Opening for Granger will be Stetsin and Lace at 7 p.m.
Again this year will be entertainment on the center stage from noon until close each day.
The fair wouldn’t be the same without the two demolition derbies at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Earlier that day is the garden tractor pull at 8 a.m.
Daily entertainment includes Dynamo Dogs, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Nick’s Kid’s Show, Nerveless Nocks Aerial Stunt Artists, Kids are People Too, Bengal Tiger Encounter and the free petting zoo.
New this year
The Green Bay Packers 100 Seasons Celebration at Lambeau Field Live experience will be at the fair each day. There will be appearances by former players Nick Collins and Santana Dotson.
Hours and admission
The fair is open each day from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 14 and older, $8 for senior citizens and $7 for ages 8-13. There is no charge for ages 7 and younger. There is no fee for parking. People who bring two nonperishable food items July 24 will receive half off one adult admission from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, go to www.racinecountyfair.com.
