Racine County Diversity Taskforce to host listening session

RACINE — The Racine County Diversity Taskforce will host a listening session titled “African American Conversations for Better Outcomes” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26, at Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St.

Topics to be addressed include housing, transportation, youth justice, education, and economic challenge and opportunities in Racine County. Special guests with expertise in each topic will be in attendance to collect feedback from the community regarding the impact of Racine County services and initiatives. Comments from attendees present at the listening session will be crucial in the evaluation of community outreach.